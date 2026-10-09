Hyderabad

Sajjanar Appeals to Public to Avoid Midnight Birthday Celebrations on Tank Bund

Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City,V.C. Sajjanar has appealed to the public, particularly youngsters and parents, to avoid midnight birthday celebrations and cake cuttings on Tank Bund, major roads, lakes and parks, warning that reckless celebrations could lead to tragic accidents and loss of lives.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi9 October 2026 - 12:42
Sajjanar Appeals to Public to Avoid Midnight Birthday Celebrations on Tank Bund
Sajjanar Appeals to Public to Avoid Midnight Birthday Celebrations on Tank Bund

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Hyderabad: Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City,V.C. Sajjanar has appealed to the public, particularly youngsters and parents, to avoid midnight birthday celebrations and cake cuttings on Tank Bund, major roads, lakes and parks, warning that reckless celebrations could lead to tragic accidents and loss of lives.

In a statement shared on social media, Sajjanar expressed grief over the death of a six-year-old child and a family member in a road accident on Tank Bund at around 2 am, on the child’s birthday, two days ago. He said the incident had deeply shaken everyone.

He said emergency staff rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to hospital, making every possible effort to save lives, but the tragedy could not be prevented.

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Following the incident, officials inspected the accident-prone stretch on Tank Bund along with senior police officers and reviewed preventive measures. A comprehensive review of accidents in the area was also conducted in coordination with various government departments.

Sajjanar stressed that birthday celebrations should be confined to homes or safe, enclosed places. He pointed out that vehicles tend to move at high speeds on roads during midnight hours due to low pedestrian movement, making roadside celebrations particularly dangerous.

He said GHMC regulations prohibit such celebrations on Tank Bund and urged people not to risk precious lives for momentary enjoyment.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi9 October 2026 - 12:42
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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