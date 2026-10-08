Instagram Stunt Videos Land Three Hyderabad Youths in Police Net

Hyderabad: An attempt to gain views and likes on Instagram has landed three Hyderabad youths in police custody after they were allegedly caught performing bike stunts and riding at high speed on a public road.

Attapur Police arrested the three men after reportedly spotting a video showing them performing dangerous stunts near Pillar No. 257 on the night of October 6.

The incident came to light during routine patrolling near the Flipkart godown, when police came across the video circulating on social media. According to police, the footage showed three youths riding scooters without registration number plates and allegedly performing stunts on the road.

Police said the riders were driving in a rash and negligent manner, posing a serious risk to other motorists and road users. The stunt video was also uploaded to Instagram.

Based on a complaint lodged by Attapur patrol car in-charge K. Anjaneyulu, police registered a case and launched an investigation. The three riders were subsequently identified and arrested.

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The accused were identified as Md Mohinudin alias Mohin, 24, of Nehru Nagar, Kachiguda; Mohammed Rizwan, 21, of Nehru Nagar, Yakutpura; and Tohid, 19, of CIB Quarters, Kachiguda.

Police warned youngsters against performing stunts, racing, riding without registration plates, driving on the wrong side or violating traffic rules on public roads and flyovers. The warning particularly applies to areas around Attapur and the PV Narasimha Rao Expressway.

Authorities also appealed to parents not to hand over two-wheelers to minors or individuals without valid driving licences. Parents were urged to monitor their children’s social media activity and discourage them from performing dangerous stunts for views, followers and likes.

Police said CCTV footage and social media monitoring would be used to identify traffic violators. Those found violating the law could face action under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act.

Police stressed that the pursuit of social-media popularity should not come at the cost of public safety, warning that dangerous riding can put the lives of both the riders and other road users at risk.