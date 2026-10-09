Telangana

Women and Children Trapped in Lift for an Hour at Vikarabad Shopping Mall

According to preliminary information, the incident occurred when the electricity supply was interrupted, leaving the lift stuck with women and children inside. They remained trapped for approximately an hour, causing concern among their family members and others present at the shopping mall.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi9 October 2026 - 12:02
Women and Children Trapped in Lift for an Hour at Vikarabad Shopping Mall
Women and Children Trapped in Lift for an Hour at Vikarabad Shopping Mall

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Vikarabad: Women and children were reportedly trapped inside a lift at Lucky Kids Shopping Mall in Vikarabad after a power cut brought the lift to a halt.

According to preliminary information, the incident occurred when the electricity supply was interrupted, leaving the lift stuck with women and children inside. They remained trapped for approximately an hour, causing concern among their family members and others present at the shopping mall.

The incident has raised concerns over lift safety and the availability of emergency arrangements during power outages in commercial buildings.

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Further details regarding the rescue operation, the number of people trapped and their condition were not immediately available.

The incident highlights the importance of regular lift maintenance, emergency communication systems and backup power facilities to prevent such situations and ensure the safety of visitors.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi9 October 2026 - 12:02
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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