Women and Children Trapped in Lift for an Hour at Vikarabad Shopping Mall

Vikarabad: Women and children were reportedly trapped inside a lift at Lucky Kids Shopping Mall in Vikarabad after a power cut brought the lift to a halt.

According to preliminary information, the incident occurred when the electricity supply was interrupted, leaving the lift stuck with women and children inside. They remained trapped for approximately an hour, causing concern among their family members and others present at the shopping mall.

The incident has raised concerns over lift safety and the availability of emergency arrangements during power outages in commercial buildings.

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Further details regarding the rescue operation, the number of people trapped and their condition were not immediately available.

The incident highlights the importance of regular lift maintenance, emergency communication systems and backup power facilities to prevent such situations and ensure the safety of visitors.