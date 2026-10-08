University of Colorado Denver Gets UGC Approval to Open Campus in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The University of Colorado Denver, a public university in the United States, has received approval from the University Grants Commission (UGC) to establish an international campus in Hyderabad.

The Hyderabad campus will be the first campus of an American public university to offer degree programmes in India and the first foreign university campus to be established in Telangana.

The university is expected to begin admissions at its Hyderabad campus from August 2027. The initial academic programmes will focus on key areas including business, computer science, engineering and analytics.

The proposed campus is expected to provide Indian students with access to degree programmes offered by a US public university while allowing them to pursue their studies in Hyderabad.

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The development marks another step in Telangana’s efforts to attract international higher education institutions and strengthen Hyderabad’s position as an education and technology hub.

The entry of the University of Colorado Denver is also expected to create opportunities for greater academic collaboration, industry engagement and international exposure for students in the region.

With the UGC approval, the university joins the growing number of foreign institutions exploring or establishing campuses in India following the country’s policy push to expand international higher education opportunities.