Mother allegedly throws six-year-old daughter into Hussain Sagar

Hyderabad: A six-year-old girl was rescued from Hussain Sagar Lake after her mother allegedly threw her into the water, reportedly due to financial difficulties in arranging treatment for the child’s illness. The incident came to light belatedly.

The child, identified as Ruksana, was reportedly suffering from an infection. Her mother, Shabana, has been raising her two daughters by working as a domestic help after her husband allegedly abandoned the family.

According to preliminary information, Shabana was struggling to meet the medical expenses required for her daughter’s treatment. In these circumstances, she allegedly threw the child into Hussain Sagar Lake.

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An auto driver who witnessed the incident immediately jumped into the lake and rescued the girl, preventing a possible tragedy. The child was subsequently shifted to Gandhi Hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

The incident has raised concerns over the financial hardships faced by vulnerable families and the difficulties they encounter in accessing medical care.

Further details regarding the circumstances leading to the incident and any action taken by the police are awaited.