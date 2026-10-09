Hyderabad

Mother allegedly throws six-year-old daughter into Hussain Sagar

A six-year-old girl was rescued from Hussain Sagar Lake after her mother allegedly threw her into the water, reportedly due to financial difficulties in arranging treatment for the child’s illness. The incident came to light belatedly.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi9 October 2026 - 13:32
Mother allegedly throws six-year-old daughter into Hussain Sagar
Mother allegedly throws six-year-old daughter into Hussain Sagar

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Hyderabad: A six-year-old girl was rescued from Hussain Sagar Lake after her mother allegedly threw her into the water, reportedly due to financial difficulties in arranging treatment for the child’s illness. The incident came to light belatedly.

The child, identified as Ruksana, was reportedly suffering from an infection. Her mother, Shabana, has been raising her two daughters by working as a domestic help after her husband allegedly abandoned the family.

According to preliminary information, Shabana was struggling to meet the medical expenses required for her daughter’s treatment. In these circumstances, she allegedly threw the child into Hussain Sagar Lake.

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An auto driver who witnessed the incident immediately jumped into the lake and rescued the girl, preventing a possible tragedy. The child was subsequently shifted to Gandhi Hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

The incident has raised concerns over the financial hardships faced by vulnerable families and the difficulties they encounter in accessing medical care.

Further details regarding the circumstances leading to the incident and any action taken by the police are awaited.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi9 October 2026 - 13:32
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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