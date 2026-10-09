Jantar Mantar protest: Railways cancels trains to two Delhi stations, check full list here

New Delhi: Indian Railways has cancelled and rescheduled several trains which were to arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations on October 10, in view of anticipated severe road traffic congestion around the stations amid the proposed Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest in the national capital.

Train services scheduled to arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations between 4 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday will be affected by the cancellations.

In a statement, the Ministry of Railways said the decision was taken as a precautionary measure to minimise inconvenience to passengers amid the anticipated traffic congestion.

“To ensure that passengers do not face similar hardship, Railways has taken a proactive, precautionary step: All Mail/Express trains starting from source after 14:00 hrs on 9th Oct which were scheduled to arrive New Delhi / Hazrat Nizamuddin between 04:00-14:00 hrs on 10th Oct are cancelled at source,” the ministry said.

The Eastern Railway has also cancelled two Rajdhani Express trains departing from West Bengal on Friday. These are the 12301 Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express and the 12313 Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express.

Two trains have been rescheduled by five hours.

12951 MMCT – NDLS Tejas Rajdhani Express train, scheduled to depart Mumbai Central at 5 p.m. on October 9 and arrive in New Delhi at 8.32 a.m. on October 10, will be rescheduled by five hours.

Similarly, the 12953 Mumbai Central-Hazrat Nizamuddin train, scheduled to depart at 5.10 p.m. on October 9 and arrive at Hazrat Nizamuddin at 9.43 a.m. on October 10, will also be rescheduled by five hours.

The following trains have been cancelled:

Train No. 20155: Dr Ambedkar Nagar-New Delhi, scheduled to depart at 3.30 p.m. on October 9 and arrive at 4.25 a.m. on October 10.

Train No. 09309: Indore-Hazrat Nizamuddin, scheduled to depart at 5 p.m. on October 9 and arrive at 5 a.m. on October 10.

Train No. 12415: Indore-New Delhi, scheduled to depart at 5.10 p.m. on October 9 and arrive at 6.20 a.m. on October 10.

Train No. 12247: Bandra Terminus-Hazrat Nizamuddin, scheduled to depart at 5.30 p.m. on October 9 and arrive at 10.15 a.m. on October 10.

Train No. 12957: Sabarmati-New Delhi, scheduled to depart at 7.20 p.m. on October 9 and arrive at 7.30 a.m. on October 10.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have warned against unauthorised gatherings ahead of the proposed CJP protest on October 10, saying Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) is in force in the New Delhi area. Police said violations of the restrictions would invite legal action.