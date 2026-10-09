Hyderabad Police Warn Against Sharing Sensitive Custody Information Online

Hyderabad: Hyderabad City Police have urged the public not to share sensitive information related to detainees, custody movements and prisoner transportation on unofficial digital platforms, warning that such disclosures could compromise privacy and security.

As part of its public awareness campaign, the police highlighted the risks associated with sharing personal details, live locations and transport routes of detainees through unauthorised applications, social media platforms and messaging groups.

According to the awareness message, the unauthorised circulation of such information could expose individuals’ personal details to strangers and facilitate unwanted tracking. It could also enable criminal activities, including impersonation, threats and extortion.

The police further cautioned that sharing custody-related information without authorisation could create security risks by enabling unauthorised coordination and interfering with official procedures.

Citizens have been advised to verify requests for custody-related information through authorised police or prison channels and use only official communication platforms for coordination. They should also avoid uploading or forwarding sensitive details and report suspicious requests or suspected misuse of information to the concerned authorities.

The advisory, issued under the “Jagrut Hyderabad – Surakshit Hyderabad” campaign and featuring the Cyber Simba initiative, underscores the importance of responsible digital behaviour in protecting individuals and maintaining the security of official procedures.

The police urged citizens to remain vigilant and prioritise privacy, public safety and compliance with established protocols while handling sensitive information.

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