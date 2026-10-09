Telangana

Telangana may see deletion of 95 lakh voter names during SIR

Telangana could see the deletion of nearly 95 lakh voter names by the time the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is completed, according to preliminary estimates. The state had around 3.38 crore voters before the commencement of the exercise.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi9 October 2026 - 14:47
Telangana may see deletion of 95 lakh voter names during SIR
Telangana may see deletion of 95 lakh voter names during SIR

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Hyderabad: Telangana could see the deletion of nearly 95 lakh voter names by the time the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is completed, according to preliminary estimates. The state had around 3.38 crore voters before the commencement of the exercise.

As many as 73.39 lakh voters who did not submit enumeration forms have reportedly been removed from the draft electoral rolls. In addition, notices have been issued to 92.88 lakh voters who submitted documents, seeking verification of their eligibility. Of them, around 71.23 lakh people are understood to have established their eligibility so far.

With the completion of the SIR process, the number of voters in Telangana is expected to fall to around 2.43 crore. However, taking into account applications from new voters, the final electoral roll may contain approximately 2.48 crore voters.

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Serilingampally is projected to record the highest number of deletions, with 3,29,828 names potentially being removed. Quthbullapur may see 2,76,924 deletions, followed by LB Nagar with 2,70,284.

Large-scale deletions are anticipated across 28 Assembly constituencies in Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts.

The final electoral roll under the SIR exercise is scheduled to be published on November 9.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi9 October 2026 - 14:47
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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