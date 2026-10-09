Karnataka BJP objects to release of Narayanpur reservoir water to Telangana

Vijayapura: Karnataka BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra has objected to the reported move by the state government to release around two TMC of water from the Narayanpur reservoir to Telangana.

Addressing the media on Friday, Vijayendra said, “At a time when farmers and people in several parts of Karnataka were facing water shortages, the decision to release water without adequately considering the state’s interests was unjustified.”

He questioned whether the interests of Karnataka’s farmers were being compromised because Telangana, too, was governed by Congress, and demanded that the state government clarify who had authorised the release and the basis on which the decision had been taken.

With several areas facing shortages of drinking water for people and livestock, the government should provide transparent information and ensure that the interests of farmers are protected, he said.

Vijayendra accused the Congress government of creating an atmosphere of intimidation by registering FIRs against BJP workers who had submitted Form-7 applications in connection with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

He said applications submitted through the prescribed procedure under the Election Commission rules should not be portrayed as criminal acts for political reasons. Referring to a case in which a court stay had reportedly been obtained, he urged the government to stop targeting BJP workers.

The BJP would not be intimidated by such tactics, he said, adding that the party did not need to bring down the Congress government as the people themselves would hold it accountable for its failures.

He urged the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister to focus on governance rather than blaming the Opposition to deflect political pressure.

Vijayendra alleged that the government was struggling to mobilise funds for its guarantee schemes and that this was affecting benefits meant for poorer sections.

He cited the cancellation of BPL ration cards, delays in disability pensions and retirement benefits, pending incentives for milk producers and inadequate progress in providing houses to eligible poor families as examples of the government’s failures.

He also referred to reports of financial concerns following the announcement of development projects worth Rs 32,000 crore in Dakshina Kannada. Complaints about delays in the payment of salaries to government employees had also emerged, he said, questioning whether the government had made adequate financial arrangements before announcing major projects.

Vijayendra alleged that the state government’s failure to clear pending dues to the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) had increased financial pressure on the transport undertaking.

He said the corporation reportedly had outstanding payments to fuel suppliers, raising concerns about bus operations and passenger services.

During his visit to a bus depot in Vijayapura, he received information about the difficulties faced by the transport system, including bus shortages and delays inconveniencing passengers, he said.

He demanded that the government release pending funds to transport corporations and ensure that salaries and public transport services were not disrupted.

Referring to the state’s total debt, which he claimed had reached around Rs 9.5 lakh crore, Vijayendra accused the government of making announcements without adequately addressing its financial position.

Vijayendra alleged that the government was increasing revenue targets for the Excise Department to mobilise funds for guarantee schemes.

Instead of relying excessively on liquor sales, the government should generate revenue through employment creation, industrial growth and productive economic activities, he said.

He also expressed concern over the alleged increase in the menace of narcotic substances, including ganja, and urged the government to strengthen law enforcement and protect young people from drug abuse.

Vijayendra demanded strict action against crimes involving atrocities against women, assaults on Dalits and murders. He said the Home Department should prioritise crime prevention, ensure proper investigations and bring those responsible to justice.

Returning to the corruption allegations, he said reports that the Chief Minister had cautioned ministers about the possibility of being trapped while accepting bribes reflected poorly on the government’s credibility.

He said the government should ensure impartial investigations into corruption allegations instead of targeting political opponents.

Accusing the Congress government of being anti-farmer, anti-poor and indifferent to the aspirations of young people, Vijayendra said it was attempting to conceal its administrative failures.

The government’s priorities should be resolving public grievances, supporting distressed farmers, improving the state’s financial position and maintaining law and order, he said, adding that the BJP would continue its fight on behalf of the people.