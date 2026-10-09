Hyderabad

Mirchowk Police Recover 25 Lost Mobile Phones, Hand Them Over to Owners

Mirchowk police have recovered 25 lost and stolen mobile phones through the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal and technical investigation and handed them over to their rightful owners.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi9 October 2026 - 14:24
Mirchowk Police Recover 25 Lost Mobile Phones, Hand Them Over to Owners
Mirchowk Police Recover 25 Lost Mobile Phones, Hand Them Over to Owners

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Hyderabad: Mirchowk police have recovered 25 lost and stolen mobile phones through the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal and technical investigation and handed them over to their rightful owners.

The recovery has brought relief to the victims who had lost their mobile phones. The police used technical methods and the CEIR system to trace the missing devices and facilitate their recovery.

The CEIR portal, operated by the Department of Telecommunications, enables citizens to report lost or stolen mobile phones and request the blocking of their devices to prevent misuse. It also helps authorities trace mobile phones using their unique International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers.

Hyderabad City Police advised citizens who lose their mobile phones to report the incident promptly at the nearest police station and submit the necessary details to help the police trace the devices. Citizens can also use the CEIR portal to register complaints regarding lost or stolen mobile phones.

Police stressed the importance of taking immediate action after losing a phone, as it may contain personal information and sensitive data that could be misused.

The recovery of the 25 mobile phones highlights the role of technology in assisting police investigations and reuniting lost devices with their owners.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi9 October 2026 - 14:24
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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