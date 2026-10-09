Traffic Slowdown on Begumpet Flyover Due to Bollard Installation

Hyderabad: Vehicular movement has slowed down on the Begumpet Flyover due to bollard placement work, causing delays for commuters travelling towards Greenlands within the Begumpet traffic police limits.

The ongoing work has affected the smooth flow of traffic on the stretch, with motorists advised to plan their journeys accordingly and allow additional travel time to reach their destinations. Commuters using the flyover and connecting roads are likely to experience inconvenience until the work is completed.

Traffic police have urged motorists to exercise caution while passing through the affected stretch and follow the instructions issued by traffic personnel deployed in the area. Drivers have also been advised to maintain a safe distance from other vehicles, avoid sudden lane changes and cooperate with the traffic management measures in place.

Commuters travelling during peak hours are advised to start early to avoid delays and proceed carefully through the work zone. Motorists should remain alert to changing traffic conditions and follow the directions of traffic police to ensure the safety of road users and facilitate the smooth movement of vehicles.

The traffic advisory has been issued to alert commuters about the temporary disruption caused by the bollard installation work on the Begumpet Flyover towards Greenlands. Further updates may be followed through official Hyderabad Traffic Police channels.

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