MMC Commissioner inspects long-pending civic issues, directs officials to expedite action

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC) Commissioner inspected several long-pending civic issues in the corporation limits and directed the concerned officials to take prompt measures to resolve them, with a focus on improving drainage systems, traffic movement and road infrastructure.

During the field inspection, the Commissioner reviewed the sewerage overflow issue at Modern Bakery and instructed officials to take immediate corrective measures to address the problem.

At LFJC Junction in Beerappagadda, the Commissioner examined the free-left access issue and directed the officials concerned to take necessary steps to facilitate smoother traffic movement and reduce inconvenience to commuters.

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The Commissioner also inspected the stormwater drain outlet at Mallikarjun Nagar in Chilkanagar, which connects to the Nacharam Lake outlet nala and passes through private land. Officials were instructed to examine the issue and explore appropriate measures to ensure the smooth flow of stormwater and prevent drainage-related problems.

Further, the proposed road development works connecting Warangal Highway to Mallikarjun Nagar via Nalla Cheruvu at Uppal were reviewed. The Commissioner directed the officials to coordinate with the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) and take the necessary steps to move the proposed works forward.

The Commissioner emphasised the importance of inter-departmental coordination, timely follow-up and effective implementation of corrective measures to resolve long-pending civic issues and improve public convenience.