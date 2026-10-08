Telangana SIR: Claims and Objections Deadline Ends, Final Roll Expected to Have 2.43 Crore Voters

Hyderabad: The claims and objections period under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Telangana has ended, with around 2,43,23,059 voters expected to be included in the final electoral roll, according to election authorities.

Of the voters cleared so far, 1,71,99,536 electors were reportedly included directly in the final list. The Election Commission had issued notices to around 93 lakh voters over discrepancies or issues identified during the revision process.

Among those who received notices, 71,23,526 voters have reportedly submitted valid documents and have been cleared for inclusion in the final roll.

However, the verification process is still continuing for around 21,64,654 voters who received notices, along with applications submitted by approximately 4.5 lakh new voters.

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Election authorities have said that the remaining verification and disposal process will continue until November 5, following which the final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on November 9, 2026.

The SIR exercise began with 3,38,26,448 electors on the electoral rolls. During the draft stage, 73,39,235 electors were categorised under the Absent, Shifted, Dead and Duplicate (ASDD) category.

The Election Commission has been conducting verification of voters flagged under various categories as part of the revision process. The exercise is aimed at updating the electoral rolls and identifying duplicate, shifted, deceased and otherwise untraceable entries.

With the claims and objections stage now over, attention has shifted to the completion of the remaining hearings and verification before the final electoral roll is published on November 9.