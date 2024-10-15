Confusion Over Telangana DSC 2024 Counseling Due to Contradictory Announcements by Education Department

Hyderabad: Candidates appearing for the Telangana DSC 2024 teacher postings were left confused and frustrated on Tuesday due to conflicting announcements from the state’s education department regarding the counseling schedule.

In the morning, the department initially announced that the DSC 2024 teacher counseling had been postponed due to technical issues. However, by 1 PM, the department issued another statement, informing that the issue had been resolved and that the counseling would now begin at 2 PM on the same day. This abrupt change in plans, communicated just an hour before the revised schedule, led to widespread confusion among the candidates.

Candidates expressed their frustration, accusing the education department of creating unnecessary chaos. Many were particularly critical of the absence of the education minister during this period of confusion, with some saying that the disorganized communication was adding to their anxiety.

“The sudden changes and lack of clear communication have left us in a difficult situation. We expect more professionalism from the department, especially when it comes to such important processes like teacher counseling,” one of the affected candidates remarked.

As the situation stands, candidates are awaiting further clarity from the department, hoping for smoother management of the process in the coming days.