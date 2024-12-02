Congress Cancels Sambhal March After Police Blockade, Plans to Reattempt After December 10

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Congress Party has called off its planned march to violence-hit Sambhal after a tense standoff with police forces outside the party office in Lucknow. The march, led by state Congress chief Ajay Rai, was intended to assess the situation in Sambhal, which has been the site of recent clashes following a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid.

The confrontation began when security personnel blocked Rai’s vehicle, preventing the delegation from leaving the Congress office. In response, party workers staged protests, chanting slogans and raising their voices against the police blockade. Rai, along with other Congress leaders, sat down in protest outside the office, criticizing the police’s actions and accusing the authorities of obstructing their attempts to understand the situation on the ground in Sambhal.

Speaking to the media, Ajay Rai explained that the march had been postponed due to restrictions imposed on outsiders entering Sambhal, which are set to last until December 10. “The DCP and other police officials have informed us that the restrictions will be lifted after December 10. Once the police notify us, we will proceed with our visit to Sambhal,” Rai said.

Earlier in the day, Rai had expressed his intention to defy the police order and visit Sambhal despite heavy security measures. The UP Police had issued a notice to Rai, warning him of potential law and order issues if he proceeded with the visit. Rai, however, remained resolute, emphasizing the need to investigate the alleged police brutality and the government’s handling of the violence.

“They have issued me a notice and asked me to postpone the visit,” Rai said. “But we will go peacefully to understand the situation and the atrocities committed by the police and the government.” Rai also criticized the state government for extending the ban on outsiders entering Sambhal, accusing the BJP-led administration of using the restrictions to prevent the truth from coming to light.

“The government is scared that the truth will be exposed,” he said. “They will try to stop us, but we will still try to go. No matter how many policemen they deploy, we will go to Sambhal.”

The police notice and the heavy security presence around the Congress office in Lucknow drew sharp criticism from other political leaders. Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav condemned the actions of the Yogi Adityanath government, stating, “They (BJP) don’t want to let anyone go there (Sambhal). Those who commit sins always try to hide it.”

Congress leader Aradhana Mishra also slammed the police actions, describing them as “total anarchy.” She highlighted the extent of security measures, including the deployment of forces outside her residence. “This is total anarchy. The people of the state want to know the truth. Is it law and order when a person is not allowed to go outside their residence?” Mishra said.

Tensions in Sambhal have been high following a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, which has been a subject of controversy due to claims that it was originally a Hindu temple. The survey, carried out on November 19, was followed by clashes between police and protesters on November 24, resulting in four deaths. A judicial committee recently visited the site, gathering statements from residents and local officials to better understand the situation.

The Congress party has vowed to continue its efforts to reach Sambhal once the restrictions are lifted, with the aim of investigating the violence and the ongoing unrest in the region.