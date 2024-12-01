Mehbooba Mufti’s ‘No Difference Between India and Bangladesh’ Remark Sparks Controversy

Jammu & Kashmir: A political controversy erupted on Sunday after People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti made a controversial remark comparing the situation of minorities in India to that in Bangladesh. Speaking to party workers in Jammu, Mufti said, “In Bangladesh, atrocities are being committed against Hindus. If atrocities are committed against minorities in India also, then what is the difference between India and Bangladesh? I don’t find any difference between India and Bangladesh.”

Her remarks, which drew comparisons between the treatment of minorities in both countries, quickly attracted widespread criticism, particularly from BJP leaders. Mufti had made the comments amid protests over the arrest of Hindu religious leader Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh.

BJP Condemns the Remarks

BJP leaders swiftly condemned Mufti’s statement, accusing her of making anti-national comments. Former J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina called the comparison “completely wrong and condemnable,” emphasizing the human rights violations faced by the minority community in Bangladesh. Raina added, “The world is aware of the worst kind of human rights violations in Bangladesh, where the minority community is facing targeted attacks, women insulted, and an elected prime minister forced to flee the country, besides the statues of its founder desecrated.”

Raina urged the Jammu and Kashmir government to take action against Mufti, calling her statement a “conspiracy” to create unrest. Similarly, Leader of Opposition in the Jammu-Kashmir Assembly, Sunil Sharma, accused Mufti of making inflammatory statements to revive her party, which he claimed was “finished” after its defeat in the Assembly elections. “Mehbooba is trying to provoke Muslims to re-establish her party. She is misleading people, knowing well that Muslims in the country, especially in J-K, are safe,” he said.

Mufti Defends Her Remarks

During her address, Mufti also commented on several other issues, including the controversial Sambhal mosque survey. She criticized the government’s actions around the mosque, referring to it as an “unfortunate incident.” Mufti added, “When young people talk about jobs, they don’t get it. When they raise their voices, they are put in jail, like Umar Khalid,” referring to the 2016 arrest of the former JNU student and activist.

Mufti also expressed concerns over the state of education, hospitals, and roads in the country, stating that the government was focusing on demolishing mosques instead of addressing these pressing issues. “We don’t have good hospitals or education. They are not improving the condition of roads but are trying to demolish the mosque in search of a temple,” she said.

Comments on Secularism and EVMs

Despite the controversy, Mufti also emphasized the importance of secularism in India. She said, “I have no doubt that the majority of Hindus are secular. Sikhs, Christians, and Muslims should stay together, as they don’t have an option.” She added that the country was returning to a situation similar to 1947, where division and unrest seemed to be gaining ground.

In addition to these remarks, Mufti expressed concerns over the integrity of the electoral process, citing discrepancies in voting percentages between the voting and counting phases. She accused the Election Commission of not addressing the opposition’s concerns regarding the tampering of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The PDP, as part of the opposition INDIA alliance, has been vocal about its allegations of EVM tampering, claiming that the machines are manipulated to favor the ruling BJP.

Mufti concluded her address by highlighting the severe unemployment situation in Jammu and Kashmir, which she claimed was the worst in the region, further fueling discontent among the youth.

Political Reactions and Investigations

The comments from Mehbooba Mufti have triggered a series of political reactions, with calls for action against her from BJP members. The PDP, however, maintains that Mufti’s statements were made in the context of raising serious issues regarding secularism, minority rights, and the challenges faced by the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

As the controversy unfolds, political analysts believe that Mufti’s remarks are likely to influence the ongoing debates on secularism, religious freedoms, and the political landscape in Jammu and Kashmir.