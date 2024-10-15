Congress Government Plans to Increase Power Tariffs in Telangana, Says BRS Leader

Hyderabad: The Congress government, known for its power cuts, is reportedly preparing to raise electricity tariffs, placing an additional burden on the people of Telangana, according to BRS working President KT Rama Rao.

He expressed concern that the administration, unable to ensure a consistent power supply, is set to deliver shocks to consumers through increased charges.

Taking to X, Rama Rao noted that within less than a year of taking office, the Congress administration is poised to hike power tariffs, further straining the public. He criticized their promise of free electricity, asserting that the much-publicized “Gruha Jyothi” scheme remains inaccessible to many eligible citizens, and zero electricity bills are nowhere to be found.

Rama Rao also questioned the management of the state’s finances, highlighting that despite borrowing ₹77,000 crore in just nine months, the public is faced with ongoing power cuts and increased hardships under what he termed inefficient governance.

Regarding the challenges faced by cotton farmers, the BRS leader criticized the Congress government’s failure to ensure a fair price for the quality cotton produced in Telangana. He compared the situation to that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Gujarat, which provides significant support to cotton farmers, while Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s administration in Telangana has neglected them.

He pointed out that while cotton prices currently stand at ₹8,257 per quintal, higher quality cotton in Telangana is being sold for only ₹5,000 per quintal.

He raised concerns about the delays in opening procurement centers by the Cotton Corporation of India in Telangana, which allows middlemen to profit under Congress rule. Rama Rao reminded that cotton prices ranged from ₹10,000 to ₹15,000 per quintal during the BRS administration in previous years.

“Earlier, you denied Rythu Bandhu investment support to farmers, and now you are failing to purchase their produce. Due to the lack of vision from an ineffective Chief Minister, the Congress government is jeopardizing the livelihoods of cotton farmers,” he concluded.