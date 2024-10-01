Congress Leadership Faces Challenges Amid Nepotism Allegations Against Karnataka and Telangana CMs

The Congress party is grappling with serious allegations of nepotism against its Chief Ministers in Karnataka and Telangana. The accusations have brought the party’s high command under scrutiny as controversies surrounding Chief Ministers A Revanth Reddy of Telangana and Siddaramaiah of Karnataka unfold.

In Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is at the center of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land allotment scandal. Allegedly, the CM’s brother-in-law acquired 3.2 acres of land, later transferring it to Siddaramaiah’s wife, Parvathi, who then sought compensation. As a result, she was allocated 14 highly valuable plots. The matter escalated after the Enforcement Directorate filed a money laundering case, implicating the CM, his wife, and others. While Parvathi has since surrendered the plots, Siddaramaiah has denied any involvement and ruled out resignation.

In Telangana, CM A Revanth Reddy is facing multiple accusations linked to nepotism involving his family members. The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party has pointed out numerous irregularities, including a Rs. 1,000 crore deal with Swachh Bio, a company directed by the CM’s brother, Jagadeeshwar Reddy Anumula. Additionally, BRS leaders have raised concerns about the timing of various firms established by the Chief Minister’s family members within three months of his taking office.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao has also accused the CM of orchestrating an Rs. 8,888 crore scams under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme, alleging that Reddy’s brother-in-law’s company, Shodha Infrastructure Ltd, was awarded disproportionate contracts despite limited qualifications. The Chief Minister’s family is also accused of benefiting from preferential treatment in land issues.

As both Chief Ministers continue to face mounting allegations, the Congress high command finds itself increasingly under pressure, struggling to manage the fallout from these scandals.