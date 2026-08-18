‘Congress not only against BJP, but against country’, claims Kangana; criticises Sonia Gandhi over Vande Mataram row

Mumbai: BJP MP and actress Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday expressed deep concern over allegations that Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi objected to the full rendition of Vande Mataram at the AICC headquarters.

Her remarks came after an alleged dramatic episode at the Congress headquarters, Indira Bhavan, on Saturday, where the full version of Vande Mataram was sung despite the party’s position that only its first two stanzas would be rendered.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge unfurled the Tricolour at the party headquarters during the Independence Day celebrations, following which singers began rendering Vande Mataram.

However, the singing continued through the full version of the national song despite the party’s stand to restrict the rendition to its first two stanzas.

Sonia Gandhi was reportedly the first to notice that the singers were continuing with the full version. She allegedly gestured towards Kharge and later appeared to communicate with the singers, asking them to stop.

Speaking to IANS, Kangana Ranaut said, “Vande Mataram represents the consciousness of India. As an artist, I understand the impact that art and poetry can have on people. The level of opposition and hatred shown towards it, and the efforts made to stop its rendition, are deeply concerning.”

“I will say that Congress is not only becoming anti-BJP, but also against the country,” she claimed.

Kangana Ranaut further said that the BJP has strengthened its team to address the challenges facing the country.

“Siddhivinayak and the other temples are among the protectors of our Mumbai region, and whenever we come here, we are fortunate to seek their blessings. Today is especially significant as BJP workers here presented me with a Ganpati idol,” she said.

“The BJP has strengthened its team to address the challenges we face today, including the spread of Naxal ideology and the narratives being promoted. Today, social media and reel culture have a greater influence on young people than newspapers, textbooks and parental guidance,” she added.

“To address these challenges, women and youth have been included in the team. With renewed energy, the team will work towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for India by 2047,” she said.