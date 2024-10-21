Telangana

Congress Opens ‘Nafrat ka Bazaar’ in Telangana, Fails Farmers, Says Bandi Sanjay

 “The Congress admin in Telangana has opened a ‘Nafrat ka Bazaar’ in the name of Indiramma Rajyam. If this suffering doesn’t move you, is the Congress admin “for the people.”

Safiya Begum21 October 2024 - 16:10
Hyderabad: Congress opened its ‘Nafrat ka Bazaar’ in the name of Indiramma Rajyam, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said in a social media post   along with a photo of a Group-I candidate sitting on the ground and crying.

 Is this Praja Palana? You have no right to talk about reconstruction of the state when our future generation is crying on the streets, suffering lathi blows and police brutality,” Sanjay said. He also re-posted Congress posts on social media and asked how long the Congress will deceive farmers.

The Congress had recently claimed that it had waived the loans of 40 lakh farmers. “The Congress has become the biggest fake news peddler in the country. Congress FAILED Telangana farmers by every measure. In Telangana, 40 lakh farmers did not get their loans waived.

The state government also knows that its scheme is a complete flop. Prime Minister Modi saw through the Congress’s fake propaganda and recently exposed their false claims. Rythu Bandhu has not been given for the Kharif crop for the first time since the scheme’s launch. Shame.

The promise to pay Rs 500 bonus on MSP is nothing but a cruel joke the Congress played on farmers. How long will the Congress continue to deceive the nation with its lies?” Sanjay said in his post.

