Congress Plans Complete Caste Census by December 7, Calls for Accountability on Past Misdeeds

Hyderabad: TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud confirmed that the Congress party intends to complete a thorough, unbiased caste census by December 7 speaking to media at Gandhi Bhavan, Mahesh Kumar Goud expressed public impatience for action against the previous government’s alleged misdeeds.

Highlighting the urgency, Goud referenced activist Teenmar Mallanna’s recent challenge to Harish Rao, calling for his resignation. “If he has the courage, let Harish Rao resign-then we’ll see the truth,” Goud said.

Goud announced that a meeting with district Congress presidents and civil society leaders will be held on November 2, followed by a broadermeeting on November 5 or 6 to address caste census issues with statewide representatives.

Emphasising the significance of the census, he declared, “Rahul Gandhi has championed a vision for the nation, advocating representation in proportion to each community’s presence.” This process, Goud noted, would be guided by the insights of senior leaders and includes a resolution to urge the Central government to support an OBC caste census.

“We urge citizens not to fall for the opposition’s misleading claims. The State has taken no missteps regarding the BC Corporation,” he said, underscoring that the previous administration failed to conduct a comprehensive survey.

This gathering reflected Congress’s commitment to Rahul Gandhi’s vision, aims to turn Telangana into a model for fair representation and social justice, he added.