Congress retains Badrinath seat in Uttarakhand

Gopeshwar: Congress’s Lakhpat Singh Butola won the Badrinath assembly by-election on Saturday, defeating his nearest rival former minister and MLA BJP’s Rajendra Singh Bhandari by 5,224 votes.

In the poll held on July 10, a total of 54,228 votes were cast, out of which, 28,161 votes went to the Congress, while the BJP got 22,937 votes.

Bhandari got 10,000 less votes this time than he did in the 2022 assembly elections.

Independent candidate Naval Kishor Khali finished third, with 1,813 votes.

Himmat Singh of Sainik Samaj Party got 494 votes.