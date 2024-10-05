Congress Set to Return to Power in Haryana, Exit Polls Predict Strong Majority

New Delhi: Voting for all 90 assembly seats in Haryana was held today amid tight security, with a high voter turnout reflecting enthusiasm at the polling booths. As election results are eagerly awaited, exit polls have started indicating that Congress is poised to return to power with a strong majority. The final outcome of who will form the government will become clearer as more exit polls are released.

Trusting Exit Polls: A Question of Credibility

Senior journalist Neerja Chaudhary raised concerns about the accuracy of exit polls, explaining that over the years, their credibility has been questioned. One of the primary reasons is that Indian voters tend to be reserved in expressing their preferences, which can lead to inaccurate predictions. Chaudhary suggested that many voters may not provide truthful responses during exit polls, making it difficult to rely on their results.

Haryana Assembly Election 2024

The official counting of votes for the Haryana Assembly Election will take place on October 8. A total of 1,031 candidates contested in this election, including 101 women.

Party Participation

BJP and Congress both fielded candidates on 89 out of 90 seats.

CPM contested one seat, while the JJP-Azad Samaj Party alliance contested 78 seats (JJP on 66, ASP on 12).

INLD contested 51 seats, while its ally BSP fielded candidates on 35.

The Aam Aadmi Party staked its claim on 88 seats.

2019 Haryana Assembly Election Recap

In the 2019 elections, the BJP won 40 seats with a vote share of 36.49%, while Congress secured 31 seats with a 28.08% vote share. JJP won 10 seats with a 14.80% vote share, and INLD managed only one seat with 2.44% of the vote. The Haryana Lokhit Party also won one seat, and the Aam Aadmi Party did not win any seats. Independent candidates claimed 7 seats.

As the vote counting day approaches, all eyes are on Haryana to see if the exit polls will accurately predict Congress’ return to power.