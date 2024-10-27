Congress Struggles to Counter BRS’s Aggressive Social Media Offensive Amid Rising Tensions

Hyderabad: It seems that Congress leaders including the Chief Minister, and his Ministers are getting choked by the BRS’s aggressive social media attack.

The BRS’s social media wing is succeeding in harassing Congress leaders and trapping them in controversies. Instead of countering the BRS’s social media attack using Congress’s social media team, Congress leaders are trying to counter the BRS’s social media attack through press conferences.

Some outbursts of Congress leaders have benefitted the BRS in a big way. Besides using social media, BRS leaders KTR and Harish Rao are continuing their verbal attacks on the Congress government and leaders. However, Congress leaders have failed to appropriately counter the BRS’s social media attack as well as the criticism of its leaders.

Congress leaders Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Seethakka, Forest and Environment and Endowments Minister Konda Surekha and leaders like TPCC Working President T. Jagga Reddy and others have drawn flak on BRS’s social media platforms. After undergoing BRS’s social media attack, Minister Seethakka raised the BRS’s trolling against her in the Assembly Surekha’s counter against the BRS’s social media trolling went to court.

The court criticised Surekha’s criticism and asked her to stop criticising BRS Working President KTR. The court has not responded to the criminal defamation petition of film actor Akkineni Nagarjuna against Surekha. The BRS social media wing is making Congress leaders respond to their posts instead of the criticism of BRS leaders.

One Congress leader said the Congress social media team is unable to match the BRS’s social media wing. “I don’t know whether it is because the party is in power or due to some other reason,” he said. However, TPCC President B. Mahesh Kumar Goud said on Thursday that the Congress social media team is working democratically unlike the BRS’s social media wing.

He also said the BRS is running its social media handle from Dubai and Singapore and so the police could not catch them. The latest victim of the BRS’s social media attack is TPCC Working President T. Jagga Reddy. The BRS social media said that Jagga Reddy had verbally attacked Sangareddy Collector Valluru Kranthi.

However, Jagga Reddy told the media that he did not criticise the current Collector but had pulled up the former Collector who was a man. He angrily asked BRS leaders KTR and Harish Rao to run their social media handles from Hyderabad if they had the guts instead of running them from foreign countries.

Jagga Reddy issued a statement on Saturday that he will pay flight charges if anyone can bring the BRS’s social media warriors to India from abroad. He also warned that he will issue legal notices if anyone posts lie on social media. The BRS social media team has succeeded in hounding Congress leaders and Congress leaders are now choking on the trolls posted by the BRS on social media