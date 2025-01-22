Hyderabad: Is Congress Turning Musi River Rejuvenation into Money-Making Scheme?

BRS MLC Kavitha accuses Congress of mismanaging the Musi River rejuvenation project, turning it into a money-making scheme. Read on to know more about her sharp criticism and the allegations against Congress.

Bhuvanagiri: BRS MLC Kavitha sharply criticized Congress for its continuous failures and alleged role in mismanaging key state projects. Speaking at a media briefing after completing the Giri Pradakshina at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Yadagirigutta, Kavitha raised concerns over the stagnation in the development of the temple and urged that its progress be prioritized over political agendas.

Focus on Yadagirigutta Temple’s Development

Kavitha emphasized the need to ensure the uninterrupted progress of the Yadagirigutta temple, which has been a key focus under Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao’s leadership. She commended KCR’s contribution in transforming the temple with an investment of ₹1,200 crore but expressed concern over the lack of development in the past year.

Praise for KCR’s Leadership in Nalgonda

Kavitha lauded KCR’s government for the successful implementation of Mission Bhagiratha, which brought clean drinking water to every household in Nalgonda. She also highlighted Nalgonda’s “zero fluoride” status, achieved with great effort and announced in Parliament. She called out Congress for its neglect of the Musi River and its failure to deliver on promises.

Also Read: Weather Update: Hyderabad Faces Extreme Temperature Swings, 6°C Drop Overnight, 38°C Heat by Day!

Accusations Against Congress for Musi River Mismanagement

Kavitha fiercely criticized Congress for turning the Musi River rejuvenation project into a money-making scheme. She alleged that the Congress had misused ₹7,500 crore of public funds on unnecessary projects, such as the Mallanna Sagar connection, which bypassed the more viable Kondapochamma Sagar alternative. According to Kavitha, these actions were driven by personal gains, which have hindered the progress of the Musi River project.

Criticism of Congress’ Handling of Musi Purification

Kavitha condemned the Congress party’s actions for demolishing the homes of underprivileged families under the guise of Musi purification. She questioned the rising costs of the Musi River cleaning project, which started at ₹50,000 crore and has now escalated to ₹1.5 lakh crore, calling for an explanation from Congress leaders.

Questions Over Irrigation Issues in Telangana

Addressing irrigation concerns, Kavitha questioned the silence of Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy regarding the issues with the Nagarjuna Sagar project. She noted the obstruction faced by Telangana engineers when trying to measure water flow in the right canal, a matter which is severely affecting Telangana’s irrigation rights.

BRS Commitment to Serve the People of Telangana

Kavitha reaffirmed that the BRS would continue to fight for the people of Telangana with integrity and dedication. She warned Congress leaders that any further attacks on party offices or homes would be met with strong resistance from the BRS’s 60 lakh-strong cadre.

Criticism of Congress’ Welfare Failures

Kavitha also criticized Congress for its failure in conducting effective village meetings and ensuring the reach of welfare schemes. She questioned Congress’ contribution to healthcare in Telangana, pointing out the establishment of three new medical colleges under KCR’s leadership, while Congress had failed to even establish a single medical college in 60 years. She also addressed the issues with grain procurement, accusing Congress of failing to purchase even 10% of the required grains, leaving farmers in distress.

Congress’s Influence in Telangana Diminishing

Kavitha emphasized that Congress’s influence in Telangana is rapidly waning, while the BRS, under KCR’s leadership, has brought lasting positive changes in infrastructure, water supply, and agriculture. She remained confident that the BRS would continue to prioritize the welfare of the people, while Congress’s attempts to distort history and mislead the public would not succeed.

Spiritual Significance of Giri Pradakshina

Earlier in the day, Kavitha highlighted the spiritual significance of the Giri Pradakshina ritual and the sanctity of the Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Pushkarini. She encouraged people from across Telangana to participate in the Giri Pradakshina, calling it both a spiritually enriching and joyous tradition.

Hyderabad: Is Congress Turning Musi River Rejuvenation into Money-Making Scheme?

Follow us on YouTube for Latest News munsifnews24x7