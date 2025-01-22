Weather Update: Hyderabad Faces Extreme Temperature Swings, 6°C Drop Overnight, 38°C Heat by Day!

Hyderabad: The city of Hyderabad and the broader Telangana State are currently experiencing significant diurnal temperature variations, a phenomenon marked by sharp temperature differences between day and night. These extreme fluctuations, with substantial drops in temperature at night and sharp increases during the day, are being attributed to the region’s geographical position on the Deccan plateau and its associated low humidity levels.

Geographical Factors Behind Temperature Variations

Experts from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and other weather specialists have pointed out that this ongoing weather pattern is unique to Telangana, where temperatures can range dramatically over a 24-hour period.

Dr. K Nagaratna, Head of IMD-Hyderabad, explained that the large temperature variations in the state are primarily due to its location on the Deccan plateau. “The Deccan plateau is known for its rapid cooling during the night and heating during the daytime. The cold winds that flow freely from cooler regions to Telangana are another contributing factor. This phenomenon is not observed in other southern Indian states or even in the northern parts of the country. Consequently, temperatures in Hyderabad and Telangana tend to be lower during the night and much higher during the day compared to other regions in India,” she stated.

Extreme Weather Conditions to Persist

T Balaji, a well-known weather expert from Hyderabad and a prominent forecaster on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), further elaborated on the situation. He indicated that this weather pattern, characterized by extreme cold at night and intense heat during the day, will likely continue for the next few weeks. According to Balaji, January 21 saw an unusually low humidity level of just 8 percent in Hyderabad, marking it as the driest day in the past two years. He described this as similar to desert-like conditions. “Such extreme weather conditions, with sharp cold and heat, will continue through January and possibly into February,” he noted, urging further observation and analysis to better understand these fluctuations.

Temperature Data from Telangana

Recent weather data from the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) reveals stark contrasts in temperatures recorded over the past few days. On January 21, maximum temperatures across the state ranged from 33 to 38 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures plummeted to between 6.9 and 10 degrees Celsius during the night.

Notable temperature differences between January 21 and 22 include:

Moinabad: 8.1°C (night) to 38.0°C (day)

8.1°C (night) to 38.0°C (day) Shabad: 8.4°C (night) to 36.3°C (day)

8.4°C (night) to 36.3°C (day) Rajendranagar: 9.2°C (night) to 34.8°C (day)

9.2°C (night) to 34.8°C (day) Moulaali/Uppal: 10.3°C (night) to 35.2°C (day)

10.3°C (night) to 35.2°C (day) University of Hyderabad (UoH): 10°C (night) to 36°C (day)

10°C (night) to 36°C (day) BHEL Factory: 10°C (night) to 34°C (day)

10°C (night) to 34°C (day) Kohir (Sangareddy): 6.9°C (night) to 33.4°C (day)

6.9°C (night) to 33.4°C (day) Marpalle (Vikarabad): 9°C (night) to 36.1°C (day)

Impact on Daily Life and Health

The significant diurnal variations are creating challenges for residents, as they experience cold nights and sweltering days within the same 24-hour period. The temperature differences have prompted local authorities and weather experts to closely monitor the situation, particularly in terms of its impact on health, agriculture, and daily life.

Looking Ahead

As the region continues to experience this extreme weather, experts are calling for greater research and observation to understand the long-term implications of such patterns, especially as they may intensify over the coming weeks.