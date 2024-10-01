Congress Workers Attack KTR’s Car: Video Goes Viral

Hyderabad: Political tensions soared in Hyderabad when enraged Congress workers attacked the vehicle of BRS working president, K.T. Rama Rao (KTR). The incident occurred as KTR was on his way to meet victims of the Musi flood in Musheerabad. Reports indicate that Congress activists blocked KTR’s car and attempted to assault him. However, security personnel and BRS party workers present at the scene intervened and thwarted the attack.

The #Congress party leaders and activists blocked the vehicle of #BRS working president #KTR 's convoy at Amberpet, in #Hyderabad today. Congress activists demand an immediate apology to Minister #KondaSurekha and also demand an apology for attacking Congress cadres outside… pic.twitter.com/hYnNd9EqKD October 1, 2024

KTR remained unharmed during the incident and later proceeded to Tulsiram Nagar in Amberpet, where he met with the victims. Following the meeting, KTR sharply criticized Congress, asserting that BRS enjoys strong public support in Hyderabad, while Congress is struggling for survival.

The BRS party strongly condemned the attack by Congress workers, accusing them of resorting to violence instead of addressing public issues. The party warned that such undemocratic actions would have serious consequences and that the public would respond appropriately to such behavior.