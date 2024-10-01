Hyderabad

Congress Workers Attack KTR’s Car: Video Goes Viral

Syed Mubashir1 October 2024 - 16:13
247 2 minutes read
Hyderabad: Political tensions soared in Hyderabad when enraged Congress workers attacked the vehicle of BRS working president, K.T. Rama Rao (KTR). The incident occurred as KTR was on his way to meet victims of the Musi flood in Musheerabad. Reports indicate that Congress activists blocked KTR’s car and attempted to assault him. However, security personnel and BRS party workers present at the scene intervened and thwarted the attack.

KTR remained unharmed during the incident and later proceeded to Tulsiram Nagar in Amberpet, where he met with the victims. Following the meeting, KTR sharply criticized Congress, asserting that BRS enjoys strong public support in Hyderabad, while Congress is struggling for survival.

The BRS party strongly condemned the attack by Congress workers, accusing them of resorting to violence instead of addressing public issues. The party warned that such undemocratic actions would have serious consequences and that the public would respond appropriately to such behavior.

