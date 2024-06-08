Congress Working Committee Expresses Gratitude and Sets Future Goals in Extended Meeting

New Delhi: In an extended Congress Working Committee meeting, party leaders and workers received heartfelt appreciation for their tireless efforts over the past few months. The meeting, led by senior Congress figures, addressed recent electoral successes and laid out future plans for the party.

Acknowledgment of Hard Work and Successes

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) began by thanking the party leaders and millions of workers across the nation for their unwavering determination and hard work. Their efforts were praised for contributing to the recent electoral successes. The public’s rejection of the BJP’s decade-long divisive and polarizing politics was highlighted. The CWC noted the electorate’s strong support for the Congress, which they see as a rejection of dictatorial and anti-constitutional forces. Newly elected members of the 18th Lok Sabha were congratulated for their victories despite challenging circumstances. Their success was seen as a testament to their dedication and resilience. Special thanks were extended to Smt. Sonia Gandhi for her active involvement in election preparations and alliance meetings. Her guidance and experience were crucial in steering the party. Rahul Gandhi was lauded for making critical issues such as the Constitution, economic inequality, unemployment, and social justice central to the party’s campaign. His leadership was instrumental in connecting with the public. The success of the 4,000 km Bharat Jodo Yatra and the 6,600 km Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi was emphasized. These initiatives played a significant role in understanding the people’s problems, concerns, and aspirations, shaping the Congress Party’s election strategy.

Specific Acknowledgments and Future Directions

Priyanka Gandhi was recognized for her vigorous campaigning in Amethi, Rae Bareli, and other parts of the country, contributing to the party’s success. Senior Congress colleagues were thanked for their teamwork and collective efforts, which inspired workers nationwide to contribute with renewed zeal and enthusiasm. The positive impact of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on vote percentages and seats won by the Congress Party was noted, particularly in regions they traversed. Significant victories in Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, and Maharashtra were highlighted, along with the broad support received for the party’s efforts to uphold democracy and the Constitution. The increased number of Congress seats in SC, ST, backward class, minority, and rural areas was celebrated. Efforts will now focus on increasing influence among urban voters. While celebrating successes, the need to address underperformance in certain states was acknowledged. The CWC emphasized the importance of understanding and addressing these discrepancies. Plans to discuss and implement immediate corrective measures were announced, aiming to improve future electoral outcomes.

Alliance and Unity

Appreciation was expressed for the allies of the India Alliance, acknowledging their critical roles and contributions in various states. Their unity and collective effort were pivotal. The Congress Party committed to working unitedly with India Alliance partners both inside and outside Parliament. The key campaign issues, which resonate with the general public, will remain a focus for the Congress Party. These issues will continue to be raised in all forums.

Commitment and Future Elections

The CWC humbly accepted the public’s mandate, expressing a commitment to maintaining the trust placed in them by a large section of the population. The importance of discipline and unity was underscored. The party pledged to remain active among the people year-round, regardless of being in power, continuously addressing public issues. With upcoming elections in important states, the Congress Party is determined to defeat opposition parties and form governments. The public’s desire for change will be met with strengthened efforts and renewed resolve.

The meeting concluded with a call to action for all party members to remain vigilant, united, and committed to the party’s ideals and the nation’s progress.