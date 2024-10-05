Construction of Housing for Musa Nadi Evictees in Jawahar Nagar Promised by Chief Minister

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced on Saturday that 1,000 acres of land in Jawahar Nagar is available for the construction of homes for those affected by the Musa River. He mentioned that if necessary, the Race Course in Malakpet and the Police Academy in Amberpet could be relocated outside the city to accommodate housing for these evictees.

Speaking at a function commemorating the birth anniversary of late former Union Minister Venkata Swamy, Revanth Reddy urged the residents along the banks of the Musa River not to fall prey to misleading campaigns by the opposition. He assured that his government would protect the interests of every individual displaced from the Musa River banks and work towards their rehabilitation.

The Chief Minister stated that the government is prepared to spend ₹10,000 crore on the rehabilitation of those affected by the Musa River. He also asked BRS leaders Harish Rao and K.T. Rama Rao, along with BJP MP Etala Rajender, to provide useful suggestions on how to assist the Musa evictees.

Additionally, he urged the BRS chief and former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, as well as his son K.T. Rama Rao, to donate a portion of their farmhouses to help the underprivileged. Revanth Reddy called on opposition parties not to obstruct public welfare and developmental works.

Regarding seasonal loan waivers, the Chief Minister appealed to farmers not to take to the streets. He encouraged farmers facing issues or complaints to approach the relevant collectors, stating that they could address their problems. He highlighted that during the BRS’s ten-year rule, only ₹11,000 crore of farmers’ loans were waived, while the Congress government had waived ₹18,000 crore in just one month.

Revanth Reddy claimed that some individuals are dreaming of coming to power using social media, but asserted that such dreams will end in Cherlapally Jail.