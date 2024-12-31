Controversies Dominate Telangana in 2024: Key Events and Scandals

“Discover the major controversies that shaped Telangana in 2024, including high-profile arrests, political disputes, celebrity scandals, and government challenges. From K. Kavitha’s arrest to the demolition of Nagarjuna’s convention centre, explore the events that dominated the year in the state.”

Hyderabad: Controversies were a defining theme in Telangana during 2024, with political disputes, legal battles, and high-profile scandals capturing headlines.

From phone-tapping allegations to demolitions of actor Nagarjuna’s convention centre, the year was filled with contentious developments that shaped the political landscape of the state.

One of the most significant controversies was the arrest of prominent BRS leader K. Kavitha in the Delhi excise policy case, which highlighted the ongoing tensions between the Congress government and the previous BRS administration. The arrest of three police officials and a retired officer for alleged phone tapping during the BRS rule further fueled the political unrest.

The Telangana Congress government, led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, struggled to fulfill key poll promises, including the implementation of the six guarantees. Opposition parties, including the BRS and BJP, heavily criticized the government’s performance, especially regarding delays caused by the Model Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha elections.

Political defections were another major issue in 2024. The Congress saw a surge in support as 10 BRS MLAs joined its ranks, while the BRS, still reeling from its heavy defeat in the 2023 Assembly elections, faced significant setbacks. The BJP made notable inroads, increasing its vote share and performance in both the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

Other major controversies included the demolition of Nagarjuna’s N-Convention Centre, accused of encroaching upon the Full Tank Level (FTL) area of Thammidikunta Lake. The demolitions were carried out by the newly formed Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), further fueling debates over land reclamation and environmental regulations.

In Tollywood, the arrest of actor Allu Arjun for a stampede at a Hyderabad theatre during the premiere of his movie Pushpa 2: The Rule also sparked public outrage. The incident, which led to the tragic death of a woman, brought intense scrutiny on the actor, with both him and the theatre management being booked for culpable homicide. Allu Arjun’s response to accusations of his involvement in the incident added fuel to the controversy.

Meanwhile, a political feud also emerged when Telangana Minister Konda Surekha made offensive remarks regarding the divorce of actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, blaming K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) for their separation. This led to a defamation suit filed by Nagarjuna, which further intensified tensions within the state’s political and entertainment circles.

The year also saw cultural disputes, with the unveiling of the “Telangana Talli” statue in the State Secretariat, which sparked debate over the depiction of the state’s identity and heritage. Revanth Reddy’s move to redesign the statue was seen by many as an attempt to disassociate from KCR’s legacy.

As the year closed, the political and social fabric of Telangana remained deeply impacted by controversies, scandals, and public disputes, with many key players facing legal and political challenges.

Key Controversies of 2024 in Telangana:

Phone-tapping scandal involving BRS leaders

Arrest of K. Kavitha in Delhi excise case

Demolition of Nagarjuna’s convention centre over encroachment claims

Allu Arjun’s arrest following Sandhya Theatre stampede

Minister Konda Surekha’s comments on Naga Chaitanya-Samantha divorce

Allegations against K.T. Rama Rao over Formula-E event corruption

