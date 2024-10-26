Controversy Erupts as Jaggareddy Defends Comments on Women Collectors Amid Media Backlashes

Hyderabad: It is known that TPCC Working President Jaggareddy ‘s comments on women collectors are causing a sensation across the state. Jaggareddy’s comments were also criticized. But the former MLA got fired saying that if he says one thing, many TV channels are broadcasting another.

Many electronic media and TVs were attacked. He warned that legal action would be taken if necessary. He complained that false propaganda is being spread against him on many TVs and social media.

He warned that legal action will be taken against the electronic media and TVs that are defaming him.”When I was an MLA two years ago, I myself said in a public meeting that I had angered the male collector on public issues.

But in some TVs, they are promoting on TVs that I cursed the woman collector… I talked nonsense. I didn’t say anything about the current female collector.

They are also distorting what I said to the previous collector. Legal notices will be given to all of them,” he said. Jaggareddy made it clear that BRS TV as well as other TVs must pay the price for the false propaganda against him.

Meanwhile, a video in which Jaggareddy scolded the collector for not picking up his phone after calling him ten times has now gone viral on social media.

In the video, Jaggareddy said that when the collector did not pick up the phone, he finally called the collector’s PA and asked if the collector had slept at home and not in the office.

He also asked the PA if he slept with the collector’s husband. However, Jaggareddy, who spoke to the media at Gandhi Bhavan today, gave clarity on his comments on the collector.

He revealed that his comments were not aimed at the current collector. “During the BRS regime, I called the two collectors ten times, but they did not pick up. I cursed them. What is wrong. Jaggareddy gave an explanation saying, “I cursed in the previous government…not now”.