Controversy Erupts Over Congress’s Eviction Strategy in Musi River Catchment

Hyderabad: The government led by Revanth Reddy is reportedly oppressing the impoverished residents of the Musi River catchment area. The affected individuals are living in fear, with many losing sleep over the possibility of bulldozers demolishing their homes. In some areas, efforts are being made to forcibly evict the Musi flood victims, and their houses are being ruthlessly razed.

Many residents have now decided to abandon their homes, with some declaring, “We will die here, but we will not leave.” Against this backdrop, the government has devised another strategy. The Congress government has taken a cruel step by opening the gates of the Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar reservoirs in Hyderabad. This action has resulted in increased water flow downstream and a rise in the level of the Musi River.

Following recent rainfall, the water levels in these twin reservoirs had already reached capacity. Initially, officials had only opened one or two gates, but now five or six gates have been raised to release water.

These measures are seen as part of the government’s attempts to instill fear among the public, leading to rising discontent among the residents of the Musi River catchment area towards the Congress government.