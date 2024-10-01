Hyderabad

Controversy Erupts Over Congress’s Eviction Strategy in Musi River Catchment

Following recent rainfall, the water levels in these twin reservoirs had already reached capacity. Initially, officials had only opened one or two gates, but now five or six gates have been raised to release water.

Syed Mubashir1 October 2024 - 20:40
218 2 minutes read
Controversy Erupts Over Congress's Eviction Strategy in Musi River Catchment
Controversy Erupts Over Congress's Eviction Strategy in Musi River Catchment

Hyderabad: The government led by Revanth Reddy is reportedly oppressing the impoverished residents of the Musi River catchment area. The affected individuals are living in fear, with many losing sleep over the possibility of bulldozers demolishing their homes. In some areas, efforts are being made to forcibly evict the Musi flood victims, and their houses are being ruthlessly razed.

Many residents have now decided to abandon their homes, with some declaring, “We will die here, but we will not leave.” Against this backdrop, the government has devised another strategy. The Congress government has taken a cruel step by opening the gates of the Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar reservoirs in Hyderabad. This action has resulted in increased water flow downstream and a rise in the level of the Musi River.

Following recent rainfall, the water levels in these twin reservoirs had already reached capacity. Initially, officials had only opened one or two gates, but now five or six gates have been raised to release water.

These measures are seen as part of the government’s attempts to instill fear among the public, leading to rising discontent among the residents of the Musi River catchment area towards the Congress government.

Tags
Syed Mubashir1 October 2024 - 20:40
218 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Hyderabad News | Congress Workers Led by Motha Rohith Obstruct KTR’s Convoy in Musheerabad Amid Tensions

Hyderabad News | Congress Workers Led by Motha Rohith Obstruct KTR’s Convoy in Musheerabad Amid Tensions

1 October 2024 - 21:53
Special drive to prevent chikungunya from Oct 3: Amrapali Kata

Special drive to prevent chikungunya from Oct 3: Amrapali Kata

1 October 2024 - 20:10
Sandhya Convention Centre Announces "Dola re Dola" - A 10-Day Navaratri Carnival in Hyderabad

Sandhya Convention Centre Announces “Dola re Dola” – A 10-Day Navaratri Carnival in Hyderabad

1 October 2024 - 19:20
AIMIM Delegation Raises Concerns Over Illegal Musi Survey with Principal Secretary

AIMIM Delegation Raises Concerns Over Illegal Musi Survey with Principal Secretary

1 October 2024 - 19:12
Back to top button