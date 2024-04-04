Controversy Surrounds ASI Survey as Petitioner Claims Discovery of Hindu Symbols at Kamal Maula Mosque

The ongoing survey at the Bhojshala/Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district has sparked controversy as a petitioner asserts the discovery of a basement containing Hindu religious symbols and objects. While the Hindu side sees this as evidence of the site’s Hindu heritage, the Muslim community denounces it as misleading.

The excavation and survey being conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) at the Bhojshala/Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh, have stirred a heated debate following claims made by a petitioner regarding the discovery of Hindu symbols and artifacts.

According to reports, a petitioner representing the Hindu side, Kuldeep Tiwari, alleged that the ongoing survey had revealed the presence of a basement adorned with Hindu religious symbols and objects within the precincts of the complex. Tiwari asserted that previously unseen elements were now coming to light, including what he described as vandalized idols believed to be stored in the basement.

Detailing the findings, Tiwari mentioned the discovery of Hindu religious objects such as the Ashtavakra Kamal', Sanskrit inscriptions, Shankh’ (conch), `Hawan Kund’ (fire pit), and idols including one of Lord Hanuman. These discoveries, Tiwari contended, strongly suggested that Bhojshala was originally a Hindu temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati.

Contrary to these claims, Abdul Samad representing the Kamal Moula Welfare Society, speaking on behalf of the Muslim side, dismissed the assertions as misleading. Samad expressed satisfaction with the Supreme Court’s decision to halt any excavation, accusing the Hindu litigants of disseminating false information through the media.

The dispute over Bhojshala dates back years, with Hindus regarding it as a temple dedicated to Vagdevi (Goddess Saraswati), while Muslims claim it as Kamal Maula Mosque. Presently, an arrangement exists wherein Hindus conduct puja on Tuesdays, and Muslims offer namaz on Fridays within the premises, overseen by the ASI.

The Supreme Court recently issued notices to relevant authorities on a plea filed by the Maulana Kamaluddin Welfare Society challenging the Madhya Pradesh High Court’s order for the survey. While directing the ASI to carry out the survey within six weeks, the high court emphasized that no physical excavation should alter the character of the premises.

The unfolding developments at Bhojshala continue to ignite passions and debate, underscoring the complex interplay of history, heritage, and religious sentiment in India.