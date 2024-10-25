Telangana

Cool Nights Expected Across Telangana as Monsoon Season Wraps Up

With monsoon rains nearing their conclusion, Telangana is beginning to feel the arrival of winter. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has projected that monsoon season will officially wrap up after October 25.

Abdul Wasi25 October 2024 - 12:52
Hyderabad: With monsoon rains nearing their conclusion, Telangana is beginning to feel the arrival of winter. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has projected that monsoon season will officially wrap up after October 25. However, some districts in southern Telangana may still experience light to moderate rainfall before the rains fully withdraw.

As the monsoon recedes, temperatures across the state have begun to dip, particularly during the night. According to the Telangana State Development and Planning Society (TSDPS), areas such as Nizamabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy are already recording nighttime lows below 20°C, while Hyderabad, Wanaparthy, Nalgonda, and Jogulamba Gadwal are seeing slightly warmer nights, ranging from 20°C to 22°C.

Although the cool-down has started, experts indicate that average temperatures across the state are unlikely to fall below 17°C or 18°C until December. Despite global warming reducing the frequency of particularly cold days in the region, Hyderabad can still anticipate pleasant and comfortable winter weather, with daytime highs expected to stay below 38°C.

This transition from monsoon to winter promises a mild yet refreshing change in Telangana’s overall climate, bringing in a period of enjoyable weather across the state, especially in urban areas like Hyderabad.

