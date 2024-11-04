Could Article 370 Return? J&K Speaker Set to Examine New Proposal

Srinagar: Hamid Karra, President of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee, stated that the Speaker of the Assembly will review the resolution regarding the restoration of Article 370, which was presented by Wahid Parra.

Speaking to reporters after the Assembly session on Monday, Karra emphasized that the Assembly is considered a temple of democracy where everyone has the right to express their views.

In response to questions about the timing of the resolution, he mentioned, “The Speaker, as the custodian of the Assembly, will evaluate it and provide a ruling.”

When asked for his opinion on the restoration of Article 370, Karra noted, “Answering this question is not straightforward. It is better to keep an eye on the Assembly proceedings and see what unfolds.”

He concluded by expressing hope that the purpose for which they were sent to the Assembly would be fulfilled.