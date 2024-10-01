Telangana

Couple Commits Suicide After Being Cheated of ₹16 Lakhs in Promise of Job at Singareni

In a tragic incident, a couple from Sairam Tanda in Chunchupalli Mandal, Bhadradri Kothagudem district, committed suicide after being deceived by a man who promised them a job in the Singareni company.

Fouzia Farhana1 October 2024 - 19:39
The man took ₹16 lakhs from Parvathi, assuring her of employment at Singareni in Kothagudem, but later betrayed her. Deeply distressed by the financial loss and mounting debts due to the scam, the couple consumed poison and ended their lives.

The incident has left the local community in shock, highlighting the devastating consequences of fraud and false promises. Authorities are investigating the case to take further action.

