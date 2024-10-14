Hyderabad

Court Issues Stay Orders on Demolition of Houses in Musi River Peripheral Areas

Despite these warnings, the Revanth government has moved forward, prompting affected residents to seek legal recourse.

Syed Mubashir14 October 2024 - 18:46
Hyderabad: The Congress government is reportedly preparing to demolish thousands of houses under the Musi Beautification project. Several homes have already been marked for demolition, and authorities have evacuated some residents. In response, some affected individuals warned the government against targeting their homes, having invested significant amounts in them.

Residents in the Musi peripheral areas have successfully obtained stay orders from the High Court against the demolition of their homes. Court notices are now visible at various locations in Hyderabad, including Chaitanyapuri, Phanigiri Colony, Satyanagar, and Kottapet. Nearly 100 homeowners have secured stay orders from the court.

