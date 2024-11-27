Court Slams Government Over Food Poisoning Incidents in Gurukula and ZP Schools

Gurukul: In a scathing remark, the High Court has criticized the government for its inaction after several incidents of food poisoning among students at Gurukula schools and Zilla Parishad (ZP) schools.

The court raised serious concerns over the repeated incidents of students falling ill after consuming mid-day meals, calling the government’s response to the situation inadequate and negligent.

The court pointed out that this was the third instance in a week where students had fallen ill after eating food served as part of the mid-day meal scheme, which is intended to provide nutritious meals to children in government-run schools. The incidents have sparked outrage among the public and raised questions about the safety and quality of food being served to students.

The Chief Justice, while hearing the case, expressed deep concern over the lack of urgency shown by the authorities in addressing the issue. “Are the officials sleeping? Do students have to die before anyone takes action?” the Chief Justice remarked, condemning the government’s lack of a serious response to the incidents.

The court highlighted the severity of the situation, with several children being hospitalized due to food poisoning, and urged the government to take immediate action to ensure the safety of students. It criticized the authorities for their negligence, saying that such incidents reflect a broader failure to maintain standards in the administration of the mid-day meal scheme.

The court also emphasized that the government must ensure proper monitoring and quality control of food provided to students in schools. “The lives of children cannot be put at risk due to the negligence of officials,” the Chief Justice added.

This legal intervention has put additional pressure on the state government to investigate the root cause of the food poisoning incidents and implement effective measures to prevent future occurrences. The government is expected to take serious steps to address the issue and restore public confidence in the school meal program.

As the situation continues to unfold, many are calling for swift reforms and stronger oversight to ensure that such dangerous lapses do not happen again. The focus is now on holding responsible officials accountable and ensuring the safety of children in educational institutions across the state.