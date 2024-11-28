Hyderabad

Court Takes Cognizance of Nagarjuna’s Petition, Orders Legal Action Against Minister Konda Surekha

In a significant development, the Nampally Court has taken cognizance of a petition filed by renowned actor Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Mohammed Yousuf28 November 2024 - 21:15
Court Takes Cognizance of Nagarjuna Akkineni’s Petition, Orders Case Against Minister Konda Surekha
Court Takes Cognizance of Nagarjuna Akkineni’s Petition, Orders Case Against Minister Konda Surekha

Hyderabad: In a significant development, the Nampally Court has taken cognizance of a petition filed by renowned actor Nagarjuna Akkineni. The court has issued orders to register a case against Minister Konda Surekha. The case relates to allegations made by Nagarjuna against the minister, leading to the legal action.

The court, after reviewing the petition, has directed that the case be filed, and issued summons to Minister Konda Surekha, instructing her to appear in person. The court has set December 12 as the date for her appearance, marking a crucial step in the ongoing legal proceedings.

Also Read: Viral Photo of Female Commando in PM Modi’s Security Goes Viral on Social Media

Minister Konda Surekha, known for her political influence in the region, is expected to respond to the charges during the hearing. This development has stirred considerable political and public interest, with many awaiting the outcome of the case.

The legal action comes amid mounting pressure on public figures and politicians to be held accountable for their actions, reflecting a growing trend of transparency in governance.

Further updates on the case will be followed closely as the hearing date approaches.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf28 November 2024 - 21:15

Related Articles

Kaam Waali Baayi: Exasperating demands and tantrums of house maids in Hyderabad

Kaam Waali Baayi: Exasperating demands and tantrums of house maids in Hyderabad

28 November 2024 - 22:26
Hyderabad Hosts Sankalp Divas with Sonu Sood, Highlighting Community Impact and Giving Back

Hyderabad Hosts Sankalp Divas with Sonu Sood, Highlighting Community Impact and Giving Back

28 November 2024 - 20:45
Apollo Hospitals Hyderabad Sets Record with 25 Asleep DBS Surgeries in 24 Days

Apollo Hospitals Hyderabad Sets Record with 25 Asleep DBS Surgeries in 24 Days

28 November 2024 - 18:11
Hyderabad Demolition Alert: Hydra Commissioner Reviews Illegal Lake Encroachments

Hyderabad Demolition Alert: HYDRA Reviews Illegal Lake Encroachments

28 November 2024 - 17:12
Back to top button