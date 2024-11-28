Court Takes Cognizance of Nagarjuna’s Petition, Orders Legal Action Against Minister Konda Surekha

Hyderabad: In a significant development, the Nampally Court has taken cognizance of a petition filed by renowned actor Nagarjuna Akkineni. The court has issued orders to register a case against Minister Konda Surekha. The case relates to allegations made by Nagarjuna against the minister, leading to the legal action.

The court, after reviewing the petition, has directed that the case be filed, and issued summons to Minister Konda Surekha, instructing her to appear in person. The court has set December 12 as the date for her appearance, marking a crucial step in the ongoing legal proceedings.

Minister Konda Surekha, known for her political influence in the region, is expected to respond to the charges during the hearing. This development has stirred considerable political and public interest, with many awaiting the outcome of the case.

The legal action comes amid mounting pressure on public figures and politicians to be held accountable for their actions, reflecting a growing trend of transparency in governance.

Further updates on the case will be followed closely as the hearing date approaches.