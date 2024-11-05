Crackdown on White Plate Vehicles Engaged in Unauthorized Commercial Activities

Hyderabad: The Telangana Transport Department has flagged a concerning rise in the misuse of white registration plate vehicles for commercial purposes, warning motorists that such activities are illegal and subject to penalties. White registration plates are strictly intended for personal, non-commercial use, while yellow plates are designated for commercial operations, such as rental and hire services.

Officials noted that unauthorized commercial use of white plate vehicles not only violates regulatory guidelines but also results in financial losses for both the government and legitimate commercial vehicle owners. The revenue from commercial vehicle taxes and fees, which are higher than those for personal vehicles, supports public infrastructure and services. Illegal operations using white plate vehicles circumvent these fees, undermining fair competition for yellow plate vehicle owners who abide by the law.

The department has observed that some white plate vehicle owners engage in commercial activities through unofficial apps and social media platforms, promoting unauthorized transportation services that compete with licensed commercial vehicles. This practice, officials warn, could result in steep fines, and in serious cases, could lead to suspension of driving licenses.

“The misuse of white registration plate vehicles for commercial purposes is not only illegal but impacts the revenue generated from commercial vehicle taxes, which is substantial. The government aims to protect yellow board vehicle owners who pay high fees and follow regulations,” a Transport Department representative stated.

To address this issue, the department is ramping up enforcement measures to identify and penalize individuals involved in the misuse of personal vehicles for commercial purposes. The aim is to ensure compliance and uphold the interests of legal commercial operators while promoting a fair and transparent transport sector.