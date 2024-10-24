Cracks in Telangana Congress? as Jeevan Reddy Criticizes Own Party Leadership for Eroding Loyalty

Hyderabad: Congress MLC Jeevan Reddy has voiced his frustration over the ongoing defections in Telangana, stating that he can’t be able to digest the disloyalty within the party.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, Jeevan Reddy said he felt deeply disrespected and humiliated by his own Congress party. He revealed that he had written a letter to Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi, expressing his concerns.

In the letter, he expressed his disappointment with how the party has treated him and said his future course of action would depend on guidance from the party leadership. He compared the situation to how previous chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao handled defections, noting that people were equally shocked by the Congress party’s encouragement of such acts.

The Congress MLC admitted that he was writing the letter in a state of mental distress, stating that special recognition was being given to the defecting MLAs in the state. He called for maintaining ethical values and condemned the lack of accountability among party members who have switched allegiances.

According to Jeevan Reddy, despite Congress being in a position of numerical strength in Telangana, it has been unable to contain the wave of defections.

He criticised party leaders for giving key responsibilities to defectors, particularly pointing out former speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, whom he labeled as the “gang leader” behind the defections. Jeevan Reddy accused Pocharam of holding meetings at his residence and blaming the defectors for the party’s troubles.

He was also outraged by a recent incident where an MLA from Jagitial, who had only recently joined the party, allegedly orchestrated the murder of one of his close associates.

Jeevan Reddy, who had opposed the BRS leader for a decade, found it unacceptable that such individuals were now welcomed into Congress. He questioned how someone who had attacked Congress leaders during the Assembly elections could now masquerade as a loyal party member after switching sides.