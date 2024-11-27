Cricket Star Mohammed Siraj and Actress Mahira Sharma: Are They Dating?

Hyderabad: Speculations about the Indian cricket team’s fast bowler Mohammed Siraj and actress Mahira Sharma dating have taken the internet by storm. Mahira Sharma, often active on social media, regularly shares glimpses of her life, captivating her fans. The Bigg Boss 13 star recently shared a series of photos on Instagram, showcasing her in stunning traditional attire.

While her photos garnered praise from fans, another aspect drew significant attention. Shortly after Mahira shared the pictures, many social media users noticed that Mohammed Siraj had liked her posts.

This simple gesture left fans intrigued, with many speculating about a possible relationship between the two. However, Mahira Sharma and Mohammed Siraj have never been seen together publicly, adding to their curiosity about their rumored connection.

Mahira’s Past Relationship

Previously, Mahira Sharma was reportedly dating actor Paras Chhabra. The two met during their stint in Bigg Boss 13, where their friendship blossomed into love.

In 2023, however, Mahira and Paras parted ways, with the actress unfollowing Paras on Instagram. Later, Paras confirmed their breakup, revealing, “We haven’t spoken for over a week due to recurring minor issues, which eventually led to our split. I never thought it would escalate to this extent.”

On the Work Front

Mahira Sharma was recently featured in a music video titled Tumhare Bina, showcasing her acting talent and adding to her growing list of projects.

Rumors about Siraj and Mahira’s relationship continue to swirl, and fans eagerly await updates or clarifications from either party.