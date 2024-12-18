Cricket World Bids Farewell to Ravichandran Ashwin: A Legendary Career Ends
New Delhi: Cricketing giants worldwide have paid tribute to Ravichandran Ashwin, the “all-time great” off-spinner, after he announced his retirement from international cricket, leaving behind a legacy of remarkable achievements. Ashwin, 38, who amassed over 765 international wickets, has been hailed by teammates, coaches, and cricket legends for his significant contributions to Indian cricket.
Virat Kohli Remembers 14 Years of Camaraderie with Ashwin
Virat Kohli, who shared a 14-year-long journey with Ashwin, expressed his emotions, reflecting on their time together. “When you told me about your retirement, it made me a bit emotional. Flashbacks of all those years playing together flooded my mind,” Kohli posted on X. Kohli praised Ashwin’s immense skill and match-winning contributions to Indian cricket. “You will always be remembered as a legend,” Kohli added.
Ashwin’s Legacy: Second-Highest Wicket-Taker for India
Ashwin’s retirement marks the end of an era. With 537 wickets in 106 Test matches, he is India’s second-highest wicket-taker in history, behind Anil Kumble. His career has spanned over a decade, and he remains the seventh-highest wicket-taker globally in Test cricket.
Gautam Gambhir and Ravi Shastri Celebrate Ashwin’s Influence
Gautam Gambhir hailed Ashwin for his profound influence on the next generation of cricketers. “Generations of bowlers will say they became bowlers because of Ashwin. You’ll be missed, brother,” said Gambhir. Former India coach Ravi Shastri also lauded Ashwin for his exceptional skill and contribution to the sport, calling him an “invaluable asset.”
Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh Praise Ashwin’s Stellar Career
Anil Kumble, India’s highest wicket-taker, celebrated Ashwin’s journey, writing, “With over 700 international wickets, you are among the finest to have graced the field.” Harbhajan Singh, the fourth-highest wicket-taker for India in Tests, praised Ashwin’s consistency, saying, “Your ambition as a Test cricketer was admirable. Well done for being the flag bearer of Indian spin for more than a decade.”
Ajinkya Rahane and Yuvraj Singh Reflect on Ashwin’s Impact
Ajinkya Rahane, who frequently stood at slip for Ashwin, reminisced about his sharp bowling, saying, “Every ball felt like a chance waiting to happen.” Yuvraj Singh, known for his adaptability in tough situations, lauded Ashwin’s grit: “You’ve been a real asset to the team. Welcome to the other side!”
Global Cricket Community Honors Ashwin’s Legacy
The cricketing world echoed praise for Ashwin’s achievements. Former South Africa cricketer Herschelle Gibbs commented, “Only one on the list with six Test 100s,” recognising Ashwin’s remarkable batting feats. West Indies pacer Ian Bishop shared, “You taught, you educated, and you entertained.” Former England captain Michael Vaughan also expressed his admiration: “Thanks, Ashwin. I have loved watching you play for India.”
Ashwin’s Retirement: A New Chapter in His Legacy
As Ashwin steps away from international cricket, his retirement marks the end of a glorious chapter in Indian cricket. His contributions have left an indelible mark on the sport, and he will always be remembered as one of the greatest spinners to have ever played the game.
This tribute comes as Ashwin leaves behind a legacy of not only exceptional performance on the field but also a career that inspired generations of cricketers worldwide.