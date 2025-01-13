Cultural Tribute to Mirza Ghalib: Bhayan-E-Ghalib to be Held in Hyderabad on January 18, 2025

Hyderabad: Bhayan-E-Ghalib, a unique cultural tribute celebrating the legendary Urdu poet Mirza Ghalib, will be held in Hyderabad at Shilpakala Vedika, Madhapur, at 7:00 PM on January 18, 2025.

The event will showcase a rare combination of Ghazals, Kathak dance, and narration, offering a memorable experience of Ghalib’s poetry and legacy. The Ghazals will be rendered by Dr. Prabha Srivastava, renowned for her dedicated efforts in reviving Ghazals for new generations. The Kathak Dance Drama will be performed by Prof. Kumkum Dhar and her troupe, with Prof. Dhar being a celebrated Kathak dancer who has made significant contributions to the art form. The narration will be provided by scholar Syed Kabeer Ahmad, who will take the audience through Ghalib’s journey, with Sudhanshu Mani, the show’s producer, also contributing to the narration.

This immersive show blends Ghalib’s timeless poetry with captivating performances, offering intimate insights into the poet’s life and his impact on Urdu literature. Ghalib’s profound poetry, which transcends time and borders, explores universal themes of love, loss, and human emotion. His distinctive narrative style and his celebrated letters will be brought to life through this event.

The Bhayan-E-Ghalib show was first held in Lucknow and is now making its way to Hyderabad. The organizers also plan to host the event in New Delhi in the future.

Dr. Koustubh Dhumal, CEO of Maanaviya Kalyan Trust, and Sudhanshu Mani, the visionary producer of the show, addressed a press conference on Monday at FTCCI. Dr. Dhumal emphasized the cultural significance of the event, while Sudhanshu Mani highlighted the dedication behind its creation, linking it to the legacy of one of India’s most celebrated poets.

An estimated 1,500 attendees are expected to participate in the show. The event is proudly sponsored by Aand Kutumb Senior Community Living, which focuses on providing vibrant living environments for senior citizens.

Admission is free for senior citizens and their caregivers. For other categories, tickets are priced at Rs 399/- and can be booked online at www.bookmyshow.com.

Maanaviya Kalyan Trust (MKT) is dedicated to addressing critical social needs, including senior care, healthcare, and affordable fertility treatment, and continues to give back to society through such meaningful cultural initiatives.