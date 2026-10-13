CWC 2027 ticket demand crosses 15 million applications in 12 days

Dubai: The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 has attracted more than 15 million ticket applications within 12 days of the ballot opening, underlining the growing anticipation for the tournament scheduled to be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

According to the International Cricket Council (ICC), a total of 15,083,752 ticket applications have been submitted, with 4,423,417 ballot registrations recorded from fans across 142 countries. The surge marks a significant jump from the one million applications received during the first week of the registration process.

The 14th edition of the tournament will return to Africa for the first time in 24 years and is set to feature a new format, with organisers anticipating a global following for what is being billed as the biggest edition in the competition’s history.

ICC Chief Executive Officer Sanjog Gupta attributed the response to the tournament’s global appeal, the attraction of its African host nations and the promotional efforts leading up to the launch.

“The overwhelming demand for tickets is testament to the stature and appeal of the Cricket World Cup, the allure of Africa as a destination and the anticipation for the event generated by the ICC and its partners’ promotional activities leading up to the event launch,” ICC Chief Executive Officer Sanjog Gupta said.

Gupta also outlined the ICC’s plans to build momentum in the lead-up to the tournament, which is now less than a year away.

“With a year to go, the ICC has planned an exciting runway of 360 degree activations, multi-platform campaigns and content line-ups, which will elevate the fandom associated with the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027.”

Fans can register for the ticket ballot until 23:59 Central Africa Time (CAT) on November 21, 2026. The deadline falls exactly one year before the scheduled World Cup final at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

The tournament is scheduled to begin on October 2, 2027, with a three-team Super Series in Windhoek, Namibia, before the competition unfolds across the three host nations.

With ticket applications already exceeding 15 million, the early response highlights the scale of interest surrounding the next edition of the men’s ODI showpiece as preparations continue across southern Africa.