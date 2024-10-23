Cyclone ‘DANA’ Leads to Cancellation of Multiple Train Services
To assist travelers in obtaining real-time information about train schedules and cancellations, SCR has established additional helpline numbers at major railway stations. The helpline numbers are as follows:
In response to the severe impact of Cyclone ‘DANA’ over the East Coast, the South-Central Railway (SCR) has announced the cancellation and diversion of several trains to ensure the safety of passengers. Approximately 200 train services have been affected as a precautionary measure, with some trains completely cancelled and others rerouted.
- Hyderabad: 9063330400
- Secunderabad: 040-27786140, 27786170
- Kazipet: 070-27782660, 0870-2576430
- Khammam: 7815955306
- Warangal: 9063324898
- Samalkot: 088-4232701
- Nellore: 0861-2345863
- Vijayawada: 0866-2576924
- Rajahmundry: 0883-2420541
- Anakapalli: 7569305669
- Eluru: 7569305268
- Gudur: 08624-250795
- Nidadavolu: 08813-22332
- Ongole: 8592280306
- Tirupati: 6302216220
- Renigunta: 9949198414
- Dhone: 7815915535
SCR Chief Public Relations Officer A. Sridhar announced these helplines in a release on Wednesday, urging passengers to utilize them for timely updates.
Additionally, help desks have been set up at railway stations in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, and Srikakulam to provide further assistance to travelers affected by the cyclone.
As the situation continues to evolve, SCR is monitoring the conditions closely and will provide updates regarding any further cancellations or changes in train services. Passengers are advised to stay connected with the helplines for the latest information and to consider postponing travel until the cyclone has passed.