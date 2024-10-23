Cyclone ‘DANA’ Leads to Cancellation of Multiple Train Services

In response to the severe impact of Cyclone ‘DANA’ over the East Coast, the South-Central Railway (SCR) has announced the cancellation and diversion of several trains to ensure the safety of passengers. Approximately 200 train services have been affected as a precautionary measure, with some trains completely cancelled and others rerouted.

To assist travelers in obtaining real-time information about train schedules and cancellations, SCR has established additional helpline numbers at major railway stations. The helpline numbers are as follows:

Hyderabad : 9063330400

: 9063330400 Secunderabad : 040-27786140, 27786170

: 040-27786140, 27786170 Kazipet : 070-27782660, 0870-2576430

: 070-27782660, 0870-2576430 Khammam : 7815955306

: 7815955306 Warangal : 9063324898

: 9063324898 Samalkot : 088-4232701

: 088-4232701 Nellore : 0861-2345863

: 0861-2345863 Vijayawada : 0866-2576924

: 0866-2576924 Rajahmundry : 0883-2420541

: 0883-2420541 Anakapalli : 7569305669

: 7569305669 Eluru : 7569305268

: 7569305268 Gudur : 08624-250795

: 08624-250795 Nidadavolu : 08813-22332

: 08813-22332 Ongole : 8592280306

: 8592280306 Tirupati : 6302216220

: 6302216220 Renigunta : 9949198414

: 9949198414 Dhone: 7815915535

SCR Chief Public Relations Officer A. Sridhar announced these helplines in a release on Wednesday, urging passengers to utilize them for timely updates.

Additionally, help desks have been set up at railway stations in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, and Srikakulam to provide further assistance to travelers affected by the cyclone.

As the situation continues to evolve, SCR is monitoring the conditions closely and will provide updates regarding any further cancellations or changes in train services. Passengers are advised to stay connected with the helplines for the latest information and to consider postponing travel until the cyclone has passed.