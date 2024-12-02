Cyclone Fengal Brings Persistent Rain to Bengaluru and Karnataka: IMD Issues Alerts

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted continued rainfall in Bengaluru and several other districts of Karnataka for the next two days due to the lingering effects of Cyclone Fengal.

The cyclone, which has brought widespread rainfall to southern India, is expected to diminish in intensity after December 3.

Rainfall Forecast for Bengaluru and Karnataka Regions

Bengaluru has been experiencing consistent rainfall since Sunday evening. According to C.S. Patil, Director of IMD Bengaluru, heavy rains will persist in Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka today, with light to moderate showers likely on Tuesday. The weather is expected to stabilize with a significant reduction in rainfall from Wednesday onward.

Alerts Issued by IMD

The IMD has issued weather alerts to warn residents of potential disruptions:

Yellow Alert : For Bengaluru and districts including Hassan , Mandya , and Ramanagara , indicating heavy rainfall ranging from 6 cm to 11 cm.

: For Bengaluru and districts including , , and , indicating heavy rainfall ranging from 6 cm to 11 cm. Orange Alert: For districts like Udupi, Chikmagaluru, and Chikkaballapura, which are predicted to receive very heavy rainfall between 11 cm and 20 cm.

These alerts underline the varying intensity of rainfall across regions and highlight the need for precautionary measures.

School and College Holidays Announced in Karnataka

In light of the incessant rains and the potential for waterlogging and transportation disruptions, Deputy Commissioners in several districts have declared a holiday for schools and colleges on December 2. Affected districts include:

Kolar

Chikkaballapura

Chamarajanagara

Mysuru

This decision aims to ensure the safety of students and staff amid adverse weather conditions.

Cyclone Fengal’s Impact on Karnataka Weather

The widespread rainfall observed in Karnataka since Sunday is a direct consequence of Cyclone Fengal. While the cyclone primarily affected coastal regions, its effects have extended to interior parts of the state, including Bengaluru.

Key Regions Affected

Bengaluru: The city has experienced continuous rainfall, with waterlogging reported in low-lying areas. Coastal Karnataka: Districts such as Udupi have seen heavier rainfall, resulting in orange alerts. South Interior Karnataka: Areas like Mandya and Hassan are under yellow alert due to moderate rainfall activity.

The intensity of the rainfall has varied across regions, with coastal and hilly areas experiencing the most severe impacts.

Precautions and Recommendations

Authorities have urged residents to take necessary precautions during this period of heavy rainfall. Key recommendations include:

Avoid Travel: Unless necessary, avoid traveling in areas prone to waterlogging or landslides. Stay Informed: Regularly check weather updates through official IMD channels. Emergency Supplies: Keep flashlights, food, and water ready in case of power outages or flooding. School Safety: Parents are advised to ensure children remain at home during declared holidays.

What’s Next for Karnataka’s Weather?

According to the IMD, the intensity of Cyclone Fengal is expected to decrease starting December 3, leading to a gradual reduction in rainfall. However, residents are advised to remain vigilant until the weather normalizes.

Long-Term Outlook

While this weather event highlights the immediate effects of Cyclone Fengal, it also underscores the importance of preparedness for future cyclonic activities that could impact Karnataka and the broader southern region.

Conclusion

The persistent rainfall in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka, driven by Cyclone Fengal, has disrupted daily life but also brought much-needed precipitation to some areas. With yellow and orange alerts issued across the state, local administrations are taking proactive measures to minimize risks and ensure public safety.

Residents are encouraged to stay updated on weather advisories and adhere to precautions during this period of heavy rainfall. As Karnataka weathers this challenge, the focus remains on safety and resilience.