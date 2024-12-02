Kerala’s Wayanad Shuts Educational Institutions Amid IMD Red Alert for Heavy Rainfall

Wayanad: In light of an India Meteorological Department (IMD) red alert for extremely heavy rainfall, all educational institutions in Kerala’s Wayanad district will remain closed today, including tuition centers, anganwadis, and professional colleges.

However, this holiday does not apply to Model Residential Schools, as per the announcement made by the District Collector.

The red alert issued by the IMD highlights the potential for intense rainfall activity across several districts, urging residents and authorities to exercise caution.

IMD Red Alert: Heavy Rains to Lash Wayanad and Surrounding Districts

The IMD has issued a red alert for four Kerala districts:

Wayanad

Malappuram

Kozhikode

Kannur

The red alert predicts extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 20 cm in 24 hours, alongside warnings of isolated heavy rains. The bulletin also highlights that rainfall activity will peak today, with heavy to very heavy rainfall expected in some areas.

Additionally, other districts in Kerala are under:

Orange Alert: Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur (11-20 cm rainfall)

Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur (11-20 cm rainfall) Yellow Alert: Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Palakkad, and several northern districts (6-11 cm rainfall)

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued a warning for waterlogging, traffic congestion, and other potential disruptions.

Educational Institutions Closed in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry

In response to adverse weather conditions, multiple states and Union Territories have declared holidays for educational institutions:

Kerala

All schools, colleges, and tuition centers in Wayanad district will remain closed today, except for Model Residential Schools.

Tamil Nadu

Schools and colleges in Villupuram, Cuddalore, Vellore, and Ranipet districts have been declared closed due to the impact of Cyclone Fengal, which has brought heavy rainfall to several parts of the state since Saturday.

Puducherry

The Union Territory’s Education Minister, A. Namachivayam, announced a holiday for all government and private educational institutions today, citing the effects of Cyclone Fengal.

Cyclone Fengal: A Catalyst for Heavy Rainfall

The severe weather conditions in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry are linked to the aftermath of Cyclone Fengal, which made landfall on Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts on Saturday. The cyclone has intensified rainfall across southern India, resulting in widespread disruptions.

Key Impacts of Cyclone Fengal

Heavy rainfall has caused waterlogging in urban areas and disrupted daily life.

Increased risk of landslides and flooding in hilly and low-lying regions.

Commuters face traffic congestion and transportation delays due to submerged roads.

Rainfall Predictions and Advisory

According to the IMD bulletin, the rainfall pattern over the next two days is expected to be intense:

December 2: Light to moderate rainfall at most places, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few locations and extremely heavy rainfall in isolated areas.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few locations and extremely heavy rainfall in isolated areas. December 3: Heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Authorities have urged the public to stay alert and take necessary precautions, particularly in regions under red and orange alerts.

Understanding the IMD Alert System

The IMD categorizes rainfall alerts as follows:

Red Alert: Rainfall exceeding 20 cm in 24 hours, indicating severe weather conditions.

Rainfall exceeding 20 cm in 24 hours, indicating severe weather conditions. Orange Alert: Rainfall between 11-20 cm, suggesting heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Rainfall between 11-20 cm, suggesting heavy to very heavy rainfall. Yellow Alert: Rainfall between 6-11 cm, signaling heavy rainfall.

Precautionary Measures in Wayanad and Other Affected Regions

The KSDMA and local administrations have issued the following recommendations for residents in affected areas:

Avoid unnecessary travel, especially in areas prone to waterlogging and landslides. Stay updated on weather alerts through official IMD channels. Ensure safety by avoiding riverbanks, coastal areas, and other vulnerable zones. Keep emergency supplies and contact numbers readily available.

Conclusion

The heavy rainfall forecast across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry underscores the importance of preparedness during extreme weather events. While Cyclone Fengal’s impact continues to disrupt daily life, the timely actions of local administrations, including the closure of educational institutions, aim to safeguard residents.

Stay informed through reliable sources and adhere to safety advisories as the region navigates through these challenging weather conditions.