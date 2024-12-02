Dark Clouds Loom Over Hyderabad; IMD Predicts Rainfall

Hyderabad: Hyderabad woke up to a gloomy morning today, with dark clouds casting a shadow over the city skyline.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, has forecasted rainfall for the city, accompanied by misty or hazy conditions during the early hours.

While the city is not under a thunderstorm or lightning warning, residents can expect light rain or drizzle over the next few days, with the forecast extending until December 5.

Yellow Alert Issued for Telangana

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for several districts in Telangana, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls. Districts under this alert include:

Mulugu

Bhadradri Kothagudem

Khammam

Suryapet

Nalgonda

Residents in these areas are advised to remain cautious as the weather may become volatile.

Rainfall Recorded Across Telangana

Rainfall activity was reported across multiple districts in Telangana yesterday, with Nalgonda district recording the highest rainfall at 55.5 mm. Hyderabad also experienced showers, with Khairatabad reporting the highest rainfall within the city limits at 10 mm.

Temperature Dip Across Telangana

The current weather conditions have led to a noticeable drop in temperatures across the state.

Adilabad district recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 18.6°C , marking a chilly start to the day.

In Hyderabad, the Shaikpet area reported a minimum temperature of 21.5°C.

As the rainfall continues, meteorologists predict a further dip in minimum temperatures across Telangana, signaling cooler days ahead.

Weather Advisory for Hyderabad Residents

With dark clouds persisting, Hyderabad residents should prepare for intermittent showers and cooler temperatures. Though the city has been spared from severe weather warnings like thunderstorms or lightning, roads may become slippery due to drizzle or light rain. Commuters are advised to exercise caution while traveling.

For districts under the yellow alert, precautionary measures are essential. Residents in these areas should:

Avoid venturing out during thunderstorms.

Stay indoors and secure loose items in open spaces.

Be alert to updates from the weather department for any changes in the forecast.

IMD Forecast: What to Expect Until December 5

The India Meteorological Department has outlined the following weather conditions for Hyderabad and Telangana:

Mornings: Misty or hazy conditions.

Misty or hazy conditions. Daytime: Overcast skies with intermittent light rain or drizzle.

Overcast skies with intermittent light rain or drizzle. Temperature Trend: A gradual decline in minimum temperatures.

Rain-Soaked Telangana: A Recap of Recent Weather

The weather patterns in Telangana over the past few days have brought much-needed rainfall, replenishing reservoirs and bringing respite from dry conditions. However, the yellow alert and associated warnings highlight the need for vigilance, especially in districts prone to thunderstorms and lightning strikes.

Final Thoughts

As Hyderabad braces for cooler, rainier days, residents are encouraged to stay updated on weather conditions through reliable sources. While the showers bring a refreshing change, it’s crucial to prioritize safety, particularly in regions under the yellow alert.

For real-time weather updates and tips on staying safe during adverse conditions, follow IMD Hyderabad’s official channels. Stay prepared, stay safe!