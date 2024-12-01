Rainfall Across Hyderabad: City Enjoys Cooler Temperatures with Light Drizzle

Hyderabad: Hyderabad concluded the week on a refreshing note with overcast skies and light drizzle that spread across various parts of the city. The weather provided a welcome break from the usual heat, offering residents a cool and comfortable day.

The drizzle began around noon and affected several localities, including Gachibowli, Madhapur, Khairatabad, and Uppal. As the day progressed, light rain expanded to other areas, with the intensity varying from place to place. This continuous drizzle helped maintain a pleasant atmosphere, providing much-needed relief to the city’s residents.

Addagutta recorded the highest rainfall at 4 mm, followed by Habsiguda and Uppal, which each saw 3 mm of rainfall. Rahmatnagar experienced 2 mm, while Nampally recorded 1.8 mm of rain.

The light rain helped bring down the temperatures across the city, with most areas registering a maximum temperature below 30°C. The minimum temperature remained mild, ranging between 21°C and 24°C, adding to the overall comfort.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted similar weather for the coming days. Residents can expect cloudy skies and misty conditions in the mornings, with light rain or drizzle continuing in parts of the city. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 29°C, while the minimum will remain between 21°C and 24°C. Light north-easterly winds at speeds of 6 to 10 km/h are also expected.

Hyderabadis can look forward to more pleasant days as the city enjoys a temporary respite from the usual hot and dry conditions.